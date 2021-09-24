'This Has Become a Rivalry as Well' - Petr Cech Makes Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has looked back on previous games against Saturday's opponents Manchester City ahead of the Premier League clash.

The goalkeeper faced off against the Citizens several times throughout an illustrious career.

Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of Saturday's fixture, Cech provided some insight on the opposition.

"But playing Man City is a big game, and when you have a big game, you don't care what time you play. When you have big games like this Saturday, players don't need to find any extra motivation." he said.

"These are the games where it is always great to be involved. You know it's a significant game in terms of table position, three points always give you a big advantage, and as it's a rerun of the Champions League final and we beat them three times in a row, Man City will be saying they need to do something about it. This has become a rivalry as well."

The Blues go into the match unbeaten, winning four out of five of their Premier League fixtures so far this season whilst Man City have dropped points this season in an opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur and a home draw to Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be looking to add salt the the wounds of their opponents, having beaten them in the Champions League Final to lift the trophy back in May.

The match will take place as 12:30 on Saturday infront of a sold out Stamford Bridge.

