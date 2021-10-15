    • October 15, 2021
    Petr Cech Makes Chelsea Trophy Admission Following Head Injury

    Author:

    Chelsea legend Petr Cech has discussed how he came back from a horrific head injury to have a career 'at the highest level' and 'full of trophies'.

    The Chelsea performance advisor played a key part as the club won their first Champions League trophy in 2012, making history.

    Writing for Chelsea FC, Cech discussed the 'relief' he had returning to action and how he went on to win more trophies.

    sipa_34811008

    Cech wrote: "The relief that I was able to come back is still the main feeling I have when I reflect on the incident now.

    "It all went the way I needed to come back, and it was up to me to be fit and ready. When I came back, I picked up where I left off, and I had another 13 years of my career at the highest level full of trophies and memories."

    The Czech Republic international continued his career for over a decade after his head injury against Reading and went on to win a further two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    He departed the club for Arsenal in 2015 and spent four years at the club before returning to Chelsea as a performance advisor under Frank Lampard.

