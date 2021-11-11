Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has revealed that he felt excited playing games at Stamford Bridge against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The shot-stopper was in goal as Chelsea lifted their first Champions League trophy back in 2012.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Cech looked back on his most enjoyable games.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He said: "On those Champions League nights, you could feel it. I remember the games at home to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2005, my first knockout home games at Chelsea.

"It was only the third season in the club’s history we had reached the knockout stage. Big teams coming to play big games – it was so exciting and made the occasion even more special."

The goalkeeper, who has gone down in Chelsea history, is now a director at the club and had previously heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel for the job he has done at Chelsea, guiding his side to a second Champions League trophy laste season.

He said: "The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that.

"To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody."

