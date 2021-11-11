Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

    Author:

    Chelsea legend Petr Cech has revealed that he felt excited playing games at Stamford Bridge against Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

    The shot-stopper was in goal as Chelsea lifted their first Champions League trophy back in 2012.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, Cech looked back on his most enjoyable games.

    imago0049651054h

    He said: "On those Champions League nights, you could feel it. I remember the games at home to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2005, my first knockout home games at Chelsea.

    "It was only the third season in the club’s history we had reached the knockout stage. Big teams coming to play big games – it was so exciting and made the occasion even more special."

    Read More

    The goalkeeper, who has gone down in Chelsea history, is now a director at the club and had previously heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel for the job he has done at Chelsea, guiding his side to a second Champions League trophy laste season.

    He said: "The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that.

    "To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0049651174h
    News

    Petr Cech Makes Honest Bayern Munich & Barcelona Admission

    37 seconds ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    30 minutes ago
    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    1 hour ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    2 hours ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    2 hours ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    3 hours ago
    FD56BnkWUAAyja3.jfif
    News

    Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    3 hours ago