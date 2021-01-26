Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia addressed the Chelsea squad following Frank Lampard's sacking

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech spoke to the squad at Cobham on Monday after Frank Lampard was sacked as Head Coach.

Lampard was axed in a meeting at Stamford Bridge on Monday morning after a face-to-face meeting with Granovskaia and Bruce Buck.

It was then confirmed by the club that Lampard had been relieved of his duties due to recent results and performances not meeting the club's expectations.

And it has been revealed that Cech and Granovskaia delivered the news to the squad before their delayed training session.

As per a report from the Sun, Cech addressed the players prior to their delayed training session at 2pm to explain Lampard's departure, which was then followed by Granovskaia speaking to the group at Cobham.

Roman Abramovich called Lampard to the stadium as he was on his way to the Cobham training ground, which eventually saw the club part ways with him.

Abramovich released a rare statement on Lampard's departure too, the first he has ever done for a Chelsea manage.

"This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

A 3-1 victory against Luton Town in the FA Cup was Lampard's final game in charge. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

"On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge."

Lampard will be succeeded by former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel is set to take over at Chelsea and could be announced as the new Head Coach on Tuesday.

It remains unclear if Tuchel will be in the dugout on Wednesday for their match against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are hopeful.

