Petr Cech on John Terry's Influence in Chelsea's Rivalry With Spurs

Petr Cech has discussed how he learnt from John Terry the importance of the Blues' rivalry with Tottenham.

The Czechoslovakian goalkeeper was at Chelsea for 11 years from 2004 - 2015, and is widely known as one of the best goalkeeper's to ever wear a Chelsea jersey.

He now works at Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor.

In a column on the official Chelsea website, Cech discussed how John Terry taught him about the importance of the Tottenham rivalry.

"Before the first game I played against them (Tottenham), JT, as captain, explained it is going to be different, you have to win this game!

"JT said you will see this is the one we cannot lose.

"That was the first time but then people get reminded year after year, team after team. It just rolls on. It stays within the club.

"Every time you know when these special games come up."

Petr Cech is well aware of what a London derby feels like, having played a large variety in his time in the city.

After leaving Chelsea in 2015, the 39-year-old moved to Arsenal until 2019, before moving into a more technical role in football, back with the Blues.

His article comes in the week following Chelsea's clash with Tottenham last Sunday, where Thomas Tuchel's boys beat Nuno Espirito Santo's side 3-0 away from home.

In the years since Cech's departure from the club, the rivalry has not become any less intense, but every one of the Chelsea players on the weekend was prepared.

