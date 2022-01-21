Why Petr Cech Opted for Retirement in 2019 After Leaving Chelsea for Arsenal

Petr Cech has outlined the steps he took when deciding whether or not to retire from professional football.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a career full of success which saw him decide to hang up his boots in 2019 having played over 782 games for his respective clubs.

As he broke through into the Czech Republic ranks, captaining the side, he made 124 senior appearances following his national team debut in February 2002.

It was a career to remember for Cech. Four Premier League titles, a Champions League win, a Europa League triumph, as well as five FA Cups and three League Cups, Cech's career was an illustrious one.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

From Viktoria Plzen, to Chmel Blsany, to Spara Prague, to Rennes, to Chelsea, to Arsenal - it was at the Emirates where the Czech decided to end his playing time on the pitch.

But why?

In his official Chelsea website column, Cech explained his decision and emotions behind retiring from the game.

"When you decide to retire, there are usually one of three reasons why:

Your body can’t perform at the highest level anymore because it has deteriorated as you get older. You have had enough mentally - enough of the same routine, travelling, training, hotel, pressure, demands - and you have fallen out of love with the game. You want to carry on, you have the same motivation, but your body tells you to stop.

"You must consider all three when you’re getting older. The race is against your age and the fact the body could lose its performance.

"In my case it was my body that told me to stop. I played in pain every day for the last two years. It was my ankle and my Achilles. It never went away, and it just got worse, even in normal life.

"I realised the pleasure of being on the pitch, being part of a team and playing in the best league in the world was keeping me going, but it was the moment to give the body a break. If you feel like you can’t enjoy anything because of the pain, it’s time to stop.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I didn’t want it to happen like that. I would rather have decided on my own terms, not because of pain, but it was the right moment for me. I avoided the moment where people had to tell me: ‘Please finish, we don’t want to see you on the pitch anymore, it’s a disaster!’.

"After six months of not training and having the load of games and travelling, all my pain disappeared. It sometimes makes me think that maybe if I took three months off and let the body heal, I could have kept on playing. But with the schedules these days, you never get more than three weeks off.

"One thing that helped me was the pandemic. For much of the first year, when it was very raw, there were no fans. I couldn’t imagine how strange it must have felt for everybody on the pitch. But it wasn’t the same as playing with a full stadium in terms of excitement, atmosphere and adrenalin."

