Petr Cech Offers Insight Into Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Personality

Petr Cech insists what you see with Thomas Tuchel during press conference and on the touchline is exactly who he is.

The Chelsea head coach has become an extremely popular since his arrival in January 2021. Tuchel came in during a challenging period during a tricky spell of emotions between the supporters and board.

But it hasn't taken long for Tuchel's charm on and off the field to have rubbed off on those connected with the club, as well as the media, backed up by their results on the pitch.

Tuchel is articulate in his responses to the media during media sessions, and his handling of all potentially difficult situations has been exemplary.

His 'brutal' style of honesty with his players hasn't always gone down well, but the German demands his team to be on the 'highest level', a quality Cech, who is now the club's technical advisor and a bridge between Tuchel and the board, praises.

What Petr Cech said

"I had played against Thomas’s PSG team in a pre-season friendly when I was at Arsenal, but I hadn’t properly met him in person until he arrived at Cobham the day before the Wolves game a year ago today. He walked in full of energy and ready to make things happen," wrote Cech in his official Chelsea website column.

"He is open minded, he is a good listener, a good communicator, and he has a very good sense of humour! He likes to joke and make a good atmosphere around the place. Any group needs people like that, but he is a hard worker and makes sure the team is ready every day so they can perform at the highest level. That counts the most.

"What people see during press conferences and games is the character we see of Thomas at Cobham. That’s who he is. He loves football and lives the emotion, and it shows. He’s the same in training. If he likes something or doesn’t like something, he always lets people know.

"It was nice for Thomas to finish his first year with yet another win over Spurs. We played them three times in a short period, and beat them three times. That’s not easy, but everyone at the club enjoyed doing that, and I know our fans certainly did!"

