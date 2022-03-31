Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Petr Cech Pleased That Chelsea Fans Can Attend Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea legend and club advisor Petr Cech has revealed he is pleased that fans will be able to attend their Champions League clash against Real Madrid. 

As a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government at the beginning of the month, there was uncertainty over whether or not the club would be able to sell tickets until the end of the campaign.

The reigning European Champions played the La Liga giants in the semi-finals last season on their road to victory, but both legs were held behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

imago1002504094h

In his column for the official Chelsea website, Cech revealed that having fans at the game against Madrid will be 'great' to see.

"Then in the Champions League we have another special game because we play the team who has won that competition the most times, and the most time in recent years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We are the holders, we met Real Madrid last year when we managed to knock them out, so it’s special to play them again, but this time it is great that it will be with fans. This is the massive difference for me."

Chelsea will face Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season's tournament, with the first leg being held at Stamford Bridge.

imago1010571645h

They beat Lille 4-1 on aggregate on their way to the last eight of the competition, with Madrid knocking out PSG.

Whoever wins over the two legs will then face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly to Put Data 'at the Heart' of Chelsea Should He Successfully Complete Takeover

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Raine Group Have 'Not Shut the Door' on Potential 11th-Hour Chelsea Bidder Despite Naming Shortlist

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1008532558h
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Extends Chelsea Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010656856h (2)
News

Bain Capital Distance Themselves From Controversy Following Backlash Regarding Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly Highlights Ability to Spend Wisely as Reason Why He is in Contention to Takeover Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1009879660h
News

'We Should be Proud' - Christian Pulisic Reveals Delight of World Cup Qualification With USA

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010523325h (1)
News

Roman Abramovich Asked 'Are we Dying?' After Suffering Suspected Poisoning

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago0038007694h
News

Ricketts Family 'Confident' of Chelsea Bid & Abilty to Calm Fan Concerns

By Nick Emms4 hours ago