Chelsea legend and club advisor Petr Cech has revealed he is pleased that fans will be able to attend their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

As a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government at the beginning of the month, there was uncertainty over whether or not the club would be able to sell tickets until the end of the campaign.

The reigning European Champions played the La Liga giants in the semi-finals last season on their road to victory, but both legs were held behind closed doors as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his column for the official Chelsea website, Cech revealed that having fans at the game against Madrid will be 'great' to see.

"Then in the Champions League we have another special game because we play the team who has won that competition the most times, and the most time in recent years.

"We are the holders, we met Real Madrid last year when we managed to knock them out, so it’s special to play them again, but this time it is great that it will be with fans. This is the massive difference for me."

Chelsea will face Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season's tournament, with the first leg being held at Stamford Bridge.

They beat Lille 4-1 on aggregate on their way to the last eight of the competition, with Madrid knocking out PSG.

Whoever wins over the two legs will then face either Atletico Madrid or Manchester City in the semi-finals.

