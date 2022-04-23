Skip to main content

Petr Cech Pleased to See Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Recognised With Premier League Hall of Fame Place

Petr Cech has admitted that he is pleased to see Chelsea legend Didier Drogba recognised with a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Ivorian was inducted after the latest round of voting and rightly sits with the greats to play in the English top division.

Writing in his weekly Chelsea column, Cech has admitted that he is pleased for his former teammate after getting the recognition he believes he deserves.

imago0019141106h

When asked what it was like playing with the forward, Cech was full of praise as he said: "Didier thrived in big games because of his mentality. He loved to be in the spotlight and scoring goals. Some people have doubt under big pressure, but he was the exact opposite. He loved the challenge. He worked every day to have the tools to pull things off.

"His work ethic and preparation helped him in those big moments. Didier was a good trainer. He could have a lazy day after a game, he wouldn’t be the freshest, but he always paid attention to his body and his preparation. He worked on his finishing all the time, and his free-kicks. It paid off for him. It was no coincidence he scored so many goals and in such a variety of different ways."

imago0030995829h

Cech, who is now a technical and performance advisor for Chelsea, finalised by admitting he is happy for Drogba afer the induction, labelling it as a deserved accolade.

"I’m happy he got this recognition. He is one of those players who will always be remembered in the Premier League for his commitment and for his passion for the game, for his goals, for his personality. It’s a great achievement and it’s really deserved," he concluded.

imago1011268043h
