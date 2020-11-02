Petr Cech 'ready to help' Chelsea if called upon after Premier League inclusion

Petr Cech says he is ready to help Chelsea if Frank Lampard requires the goalkeeper during the course of the Premier League season.

The Chelsea technical director was included in Lampard's 25-man Premier League squad last month for the 2020/21 campaign.

Lampard revealed the decision was made due to the unpredictable nature of coronavirus and Cech was included for any emergency situation.

The 38-year-old is training away from the first-team bubble whilst also carrying out his duties at technical director.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

But the Czech said he feels ready to play if he is needed by Lampard and believes he still has the quality to play at the highest level.

"I know I’m 100 per cent ready to help if needs be. I’m fit, and with the two months of training, I’ve seen I have the same quality.

"I rested for a year without playing. It really gave me energy, my body recovered. If the circumstances put me on the pitch, I’m ready."

Cech last played back in 2019 for Arsenal in the Europa League final which saw Chelsea come out 4-1 winners in Baku.

Since then, Cech has overseen an overhaul in the Blues squad which has seen them sign the likes of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner.

Chelsea are in safe hands with Edouard Mendy between the sticks, but if Cech is needed, the Blues will be able to depend on their own legend if he does make a return.

