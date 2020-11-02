SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Petr Cech 'ready to help' Chelsea if called upon after Premier League inclusion

Matt Debono

Petr Cech says he is ready to help Chelsea if Frank Lampard requires the goalkeeper during the course of the Premier League season. 

The Chelsea technical director was included in Lampard's 25-man Premier League squad last month for the 2020/21 campaign. 

Lampard revealed the decision was made due to the unpredictable nature of coronavirus and Cech was included for any emergency situation.

The 38-year-old is training away from the first-team bubble whilst also carrying out his duties at technical director.

1228706646.jpg.0
(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

But the Czech said he feels ready to play if he is needed by Lampard and believes he still has the quality to play at the highest level. 

"I know I’m 100 per cent ready to help if needs be. I’m fit, and with the two months of training, I’ve seen I have the same quality. 

"I rested for a year without playing. It really gave me energy, my body recovered. If the circumstances put me on the pitch, I’m ready."

Cech last played back in 2019 for Arsenal in the Europa League final which saw Chelsea come out 4-1 winners in Baku. 

Since then, Cech has overseen an overhaul in the Blues squad which has seen them sign the likes of Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Timo Werner. 

Chelsea are in safe hands with Edouard Mendy between the sticks, but if Cech is needed, the Blues will be able to depend on their own legend if he does make a return. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mason Mount: Chelsea 'starting to come together' as a team

Mason Mount says the Chelsea side is 'starting to come together' after they clinched their fourth consecutive clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

Matt Debono

Chelsea set to learn extent of Christian Pulisic's hamstring strain

Christian Pulisic will find out the extent of his hamstring injury that he picked up in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 4-0 win against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Rennes: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in matchday three of the Champions League group stages at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea face Rennes in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday 4 November and it will be refereed by Felix Zwayer at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Comment: 5 Players Who Should Leave Chelsea in January

The 2020 summer transfer window was very impressive for Chelsea.

finnw34

Confirmed Teams: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Turf Moor ahead of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva's 'massive' influence on Chelsea side

Frank Lampard has praised the influence of duo Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva on the Chelsea side since their summer arrivals.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea's 3-0 win was the 'complete performance' against Burnley

Frank Lampard was pleased with Chelsea's performance against Burnley after they won 3-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard hails Hakim Ziyech's display against Burnley

Frank Lampard has praised Hakim Ziyech's performance against Burnley in the 3-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides Christian Pulisic injury update

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update concerning Christian Pulisic after the American injured himself in the warm-up prior to Chelsea's 3-0 win against Burnley.

Matt Debono