Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has recalled on past memories from Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge in his latest column with the club website.

The shot-stopper went down in the history books for Chelsea as he played an integral part when the Blues lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012.

Writing for Chelsea's official club website, Cech reflected on Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

He wrote: "When it comes to the best atmospheres I remember at Stamford Bridge, I always loved the Champions League when you reached the knockout stages.

"The atmosphere also rose. Everybody knew it was about one tie, whereas in the league you had another 37 games. This creates a certain anxiety and tension in the air.

"On those Champions League nights, you could feel it. I remember the games at home to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2005, my first knockout home games at Chelsea. It was only the third season in the club’s history we had reached the knockout stage. Big teams coming to play big games – it was so exciting and made the occasion even more special."

The Blues lifted the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel and will be looking to retain their crown this season, currently sitting second in Group H.

