Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    Author:

    Chelsea legend Petr Cech has recalled on past memories from Champions League nights at Stamford Bridge in his latest column with the club website.

    The shot-stopper went down in the history books for Chelsea as he played an integral part when the Blues lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012.

    Writing for Chelsea's official club website, Cech reflected on Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

    imago0049651054h

    He wrote: "When it comes to the best atmospheres I remember at Stamford Bridge, I always loved the Champions League when you reached the knockout stages.

    Read More

    "The atmosphere also rose. Everybody knew it was about one tie, whereas in the league you had another 37 games. This creates a certain anxiety and tension in the air.

    "On those Champions League nights, you could feel it. I remember the games at home to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2005, my first knockout home games at Chelsea. It was only the third season in the club’s history we had reached the knockout stage. Big teams coming to play big games – it was so exciting and made the occasion even more special."

    The Blues lifted the Champions League last season under Thomas Tuchel and will be looking to retain their crown this season, currently sitting second in Group H.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0049651054h
    News

    Petr Cech Recalls Chelsea Champions League Nights

    1 minute ago
    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    31 minutes ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    1 hour ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    1 hour ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    2 hours ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    2 hours ago
    FD56BnkWUAAyja3.jfif
    News

    Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    3 hours ago
    imago0041856172h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

    3 hours ago