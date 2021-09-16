'It Just Shows the Strong Unity' - Petr Cech reflects on Chelsea's Super Cup Goalkeeping Success

Chelsea legend and advisor Petr Cech has reflected on Chelsea's decision to sub on Kepa Arrizabalaga for the Super Cup penalty shootout against Villarreal.

Edouard Mendy started the game in goal for the Blues and played all the way until the 119th minute before being substituted for his Spanish teammate.

Chelsea went on to win 6-5 in the shootout and therefore secured their second Super Cup title.

Speaking to the Chelsea website, the former Czech Republic goalkeeper spoke about how the decision demonstrated the players' spirit and teamwork.

He said: "In the Super Cup, Edou did his job during the game and then Kepa during the shoot-out.

"This is something that we have to really appreciate because it just shows the strong unity within the team, that people respect decisions like that from the manager."

Kepa joined the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao and enjoyed a solid debut season in English football.

However, he struggled during the following campaign and was soon replaced between the sticks by Mendy upon his arrival in 2020.

The Spaniard was the hero in Chelsea's Europa League semi-final shootout in 2019 against Eintracht Frankfurt, so it came as no surprise when he was brought on for the Super Cup's deciding penalties.

Cech added: "Edou was aware of the plan and he supported it with no hesitation, which just shows that the team comes first and then the players are really happy to win things together with everybody playing their part."

Kepa went on to save two penalties, including the final and deciding spot kick from Villarreal captain Raul Albiol.

