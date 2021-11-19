Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Petr Cech Reveals Conor Gallagher Was 'Close' To Making Chelsea's First Team Before Crystal Palace Loan

Author:

Chelsea director Petr Cech has revealed that Conor Gallagher was close to making it into Thomas Tuchel's first team during pre-season before the midfielder opted to join Premier League side Crystal Palace on loan.

The midfielder was part of Tuchel's pre-season squad at Chelsea before opting to move on loan as Chelsea handed an opportunity to Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Writing for Chelsea's official club website, Cech explained how Gallagher was close to staying with the team this season.

He wrote: "Conor was very close in terms of making the team here in the summer and we were really happy with him but it was the same as with Billy Gilmour and we felt at that stage of their careers they needed to go and play as many games as possible.

They are both at the stage where we really want them to become core players for Chelsea so it was better for them to go and play."

Gallagher has impressed so far during his loan spell in London, earning a senior call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad against San Marino.

The midfielder will be hoping to return to Chelsea and fight for his place in midfield next season as Saul Niguez's loan expires, with the Blues unlikely to take up an option to buy the Spaniard.

