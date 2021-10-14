    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Reveals He Did Everything to Play for Chelsea Following Fractured Skull Injury

    Author:

    Petr Cech has revealed that he 'did everything' in order to play football again following his horrific head injury suffered during his time with Chelsea, against Reading.

    The goalkeeper was severely injured after suffering a fractured skull and was rumoured to never be able to play football again.

    Speaking honestly to Chelsea FC about the head injury, Cech revealed that he did all that he could to play for Chelsea again.

    sipa_33046502 (1)

    "I said to myself, I will do everything that is possible to continue playing the game I loved. I set my mind and targets on that. I never asked myself ‘what if?'," he said.

    "I put all my energy into doing the right thing, with the guidance of the medical team. Together, with the support of my family and friends, I managed to get through it and end up on the pitch much faster than everybody expected. 

    "When you try your best, you give yourself a chance. All the support, all the medical care from the club and the medical team at the Oxford hospital, that was the key for me to come back."

    The goalkeeper came back and wore a helmet to prolongue his career, which went for another 13 years as he won some of the biggest trophies available, including Chelsea's first Champions League title.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34811008
    News

    Petr Cech Reveals He 'Did Everything' to Play for Chelsea Following Fractured Skull Injury

    23 seconds ago
    pjimage (40)
    News

    Demba Ba Reveals Shock Decision as He 'Made Up' Reason to 'Fight' With Jose Mourinho During Chelsea Stint

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35324216
    Transfer News

    Report: Real Madrid & Barcelona Set to Auction for Antonio Rudiger Amid Chelsea Contract Talks

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35371686
    News

    Chelsea Receive Boost as Romelu Lukaku Returns to Training Ahead of Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    'There is no Other Moment!' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Highlight of Chelsea Career so far

    2 hours ago
    sipa_33046857
    News

    Petr Cech Discusses Memory Loss Following 2006 Head Injury

    2 hours ago
    chelsea-training-session-and-press-conference
    News

    Demba Ba Criticises Jose Mourinho Over Lack of Chelsea Game Time

    3 hours ago
    sipa_33046502 (1)
    News

    Petr Cech Reveals He Never 'Felt Sorry' for Himself After Serious Head Injury

    3 hours ago