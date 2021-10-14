Petr Cech Reveals He 'Did Everything' to Play for Chelsea Following Fractured Skull Injury

Petr Cech has revealed that he 'did everything' in order to play football again following his horrific head injury suffered during his time with Chelsea, against Reading.

The goalkeeper was severely injured after suffering a fractured skull and was rumoured to never be able to play football again.

Speaking honestly to Chelsea FC about the head injury, Cech revealed that he did all that he could to play for Chelsea again.

"I said to myself, I will do everything that is possible to continue playing the game I loved. I set my mind and targets on that. I never asked myself ‘what if?'," he said.

"I put all my energy into doing the right thing, with the guidance of the medical team. Together, with the support of my family and friends, I managed to get through it and end up on the pitch much faster than everybody expected.

"When you try your best, you give yourself a chance. All the support, all the medical care from the club and the medical team at the Oxford hospital, that was the key for me to come back."

The goalkeeper came back and wore a helmet to prolongue his career, which went for another 13 years as he won some of the biggest trophies available, including Chelsea's first Champions League title.

