Petr Cech Reveals He Never 'Felt Sorry' for Himself After Serious Head Injury

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has reflected honestly on his head injury that he suffered against Reading in October 2006.

The Czech Republic international is was involved in a collision that left him with a depressed skull fracture, changing his life forever.

Writing honestly to the club's official website, Cech admitted that he has never felt sorry for himself.

Speaking 15 years on from the day, Cech said: "Every time there is an anniversary somebody puts it on, so you can’t help but see it.

"My kids saw it. When you see it, you think ‘that’s all it needs’. I have never had an issue looking back or feeling sorry for myself. I took it as part of my journey in football and life in general. There are always moments you need to overcome, and this was one of them. I’m happy I did.

"The relief that I was able to come back is still the main feeling I have when I reflect on the incident now. It all went the way I needed to come back, and it was up to me to be fit and ready. When I came back, I picked up where I left off, and I had another 13 years of my career at the highest level full of trophies and memories."

The former goalkeeper went on to become the best in Chelsea's history, lifting several trophies including a historic Champions League in 2012.

Cech now operates as Chelsea's performance advisor and the 39-year-old has been a key part of the Blues' recent success.

