    • October 15, 2021
    Petr Cech Reveals 'No Fear' Mentality After Chelsea Skull Fracture

    Author:

    Petr Cech has noted his attitude and mentality after being involved in a collision which saw him rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery on his skill. 

    The Chelsea goalkeeper was left with a fractured skull after a challenge from Reading winger Stephen Hunt back in 2006. 

    Cech was taken to hospital which saw him have successful surgery, having two metal plates fitted into his skull. 

    He is now Chelsea's current technical director. 

    He returned to training with a helmet following his ordeal but the Czech's bravery was shown as he revealed he didn't want to have any fear in the back of the mind, instead he 'just got on with it'.

    What Petr Cech

    In his column on the official Chelsea website, Cech wrote: "With the helmet, I knew I was protected. It wouldn’t ever stop me getting concussion, but it did protect the majority of the impact. As soon as I knew the surgeon was okay for me to go back to full, 100 per cent training, literally the next day I played. I had one session with the team. Until that point I had to train on my own, but I was so fit and ready to go.

    "I have to say the first time I came back to training, I just dived in at people’s feet. I didn’t have any fear or apprehension. I realised you can get injured without even thinking about it. Whatever happens on that pitch happens fast, and can happen any time. You know the threat is real, but I accepted it and just got on with it.

    "The advantage I have is I don’t remember the incident on the pitch. It’s harder to be afraid of something you don’t remember. I never once went on the pitch thinking ‘what if I get injured’. Football is a contact sport and at full speed anything can happen."

