Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    Author:

    Chelsea director Petr Cech has tipped former Blue Frank Lampard for success as he is set to be appointed as Norwich City's new manager.

    The former Chelsea manager was dismissed back in January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went onto lift the Champions League in his first season in charge.

    Speaking to TalkSPORT, Petr Cech has discussed Lampard's managerial abilities.

    imago0016350695h

    He said: “He has all the qualities to be a Premier League manager. If anybody is interested and comes to speak to him, I believe if people have the right project for Frank, he's a football man and he loves football...

    “He loves coaching with the same passion he had for playing. I'm not surprised that his name is coming about now. I think it's a matter of time when he reappears in the Premier League." 

    Read More

    This follows news that Norwich City are set to announce Lampard as their new manager, taking over from Daniel Farke - who was dismissed following a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

    imago0049651174h

    Lampard will be re-united with Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at the Canaries from Chelsea.

    He has struggled for game time recently but Chelsea will be hoping that Lampard's appointment will help his development and Cech could be in regular contact with the former Chelsea boss over the loan move once he is announced.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    49 seconds ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    30 minutes ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    1 hour ago
    FD56BnkWUAAyja3.jfif
    News

    Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    1 hour ago
    imago0041856172h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

    2 hours ago
    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart

    2 hours ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    England Boss Gareth Southgate Hails Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher

    3 hours ago
    imago1007444208h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Make €23.4M Bid to Sign Attila Szalai on Six-Year Contract

    3 hours ago