Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

Chelsea director Petr Cech has tipped former Blue Frank Lampard for success as he is set to be appointed as Norwich City's new manager.

The former Chelsea manager was dismissed back in January and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went onto lift the Champions League in his first season in charge.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Petr Cech has discussed Lampard's managerial abilities.

He said: “He has all the qualities to be a Premier League manager. If anybody is interested and comes to speak to him, I believe if people have the right project for Frank, he's a football man and he loves football...

“He loves coaching with the same passion he had for playing. I'm not surprised that his name is coming about now. I think it's a matter of time when he reappears in the Premier League."



This follows news that Norwich City are set to announce Lampard as their new manager, taking over from Daniel Farke - who was dismissed following a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Lampard will be re-united with Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at the Canaries from Chelsea.

He has struggled for game time recently but Chelsea will be hoping that Lampard's appointment will help his development and Cech could be in regular contact with the former Chelsea boss over the loan move once he is announced.

