Petr Cech Urges Chelsea to 'Switch Back to Normal' Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has urged the Blues to 'switch back to normal' when they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday followng the international break.

Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy became the latest Chelsea players to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, whilst Jorginho's Italy did not make it to the competition after losing to North Macedonia in qualifying.

The Blues will return from international break this week ahead of their clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Writing in his blog for Chelsea, Cech has encouraged the Blues to 'switch back to normal' ahead of the match.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

When speaking on Chelsea's return to action, the former Blue wrote: "We now have two home games in a week and for Brentford, the first will be special because it’s a London derby and in terms of the Premier League, this one has never happened before at Stamford Bridge.

"Playing there is a different matter for us but after the international break where everybody travels, comes back, you have to switch back to normal for the Premier League.



"Having a home game is usually better because you have your supporters and you don't have to travel far."

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Chelsea came out 1-0 victors in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, with Brentford unlucky not to find an equaliser.

Mendy was in fine form during the match, almost single-handedly keeping Thomas Tuchel's side in the match.

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their form after winning six matches in a row before the international break.