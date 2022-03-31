Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Petr Cech Urges Chelsea to 'Switch Back to Normal' Ahead of Brentford Clash

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has urged the Blues to 'switch back to normal' when they face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday followng the international break.

Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy became the latest Chelsea players to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, whilst Jorginho's Italy did not make it to the competition after losing to North Macedonia in qualifying.

The Blues will return from international break this week ahead of their clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Writing in his blog for Chelsea, Cech has encouraged the Blues to 'switch back to normal' ahead of the match.

imago1010579170h

When speaking on Chelsea's return to action, the former Blue wrote: "We now have two home games in a week and for Brentford, the first will be special because it’s a London derby and in terms of the Premier League, this one has never happened before at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Playing there is a different matter for us but after the international break where everybody travels, comes back, you have to switch back to normal for the Premier League.

"Having a home game is usually better because you have your supporters and you don't have to travel far."

imago1008832511h

Chelsea came out 1-0 victors in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, with Brentford unlucky not to find an equaliser.

Mendy was in fine form during the match, almost single-handedly keeping Thomas Tuchel's side in the match.

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their form after winning six matches in a row before the international break.

imago1010318695h
News

'Does Not Want to Pre-Judge Any Decision' - Conservative Lords Whip Baroness Penn Shares UK Government Thoughts on Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt19 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Former Labour Cabinet Minister Lord Hain Calls for Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid to Be Barred

By Nick Emms41 minutes ago
imago1004286174h
News

Conservative MP Greg Hands Has 'Useful Call' With Todd Boehly Amid Upcoming Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt52 minutes ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Chelsea Bidding Race Remains Level Playing Field Despite Concerns of Ricketts Family 'Preferential Treatment'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0046129121h
News

Raine Group Have 'no Issues' With Ricketts Family Meeting With Paul Canoville

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010787772h
News

Christian Pulisic Wants to Keep Doing Well for Chelsea Ahead of USMNT 2022 World Cup Campaign

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010700006h
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante 'Snubbed' Move to PSG From Chelsea in January

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago0046129121h (2)
News

Chelsea Takeover: Ken Griffin’s ‘Money Guy’ Role Revealed in Ricketts Family Bid

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago