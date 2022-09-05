Skip to main content

PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed

The PGMOL has reportedly admitted that Maxwel Cornet's goal against Chelsea should not have been disallowed.

On Saturday, one of the most controversial decisions in the Premier League happened.

West Ham United seemingly had a perfectly good last-minute goal ruled out against Chelsea due to Jarrod Bowen's toe touching Edouard Mendy's shoulder.

Despite the goal being given originally, Andy Madley was advised to go over to VAR and take a look at it himself.

Most people assumed that the goal would stand after seeing the replay multiple times. However, the referee went against the grain and ruled out the goal.

The aftermath of this decision has been huge, with pretty much everyone agreeing that the goal should've stood.

Due to this, the Premier League have called for an immediate review of VAR amid calls for it to be removed.

Now, according to Martyn Ziegler of The Times, the PGMOL is understood to have effectively accepted the VAR intervention to disallow West Ham's goal was wrong.

They will co-operate with Premier League's request to review multiple controversial incidents from this week and take lessons from the outcome of it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Author Verdict

It's crazy how one of the Premier League's most experienced referees can watch that goal and think it shouldn't stand.

David Moyes Andy Madley

I understand why people want VAR gone, however, I'm firmly on the boat that VAR isn't the issue. The issue is the referees and people behind it.

It's been proven year after year that despite being the best league in the world, the Premier League by far has the worst referees.

The only way to fix the current crisis in the Premier League is to hire a better standard of referees, ideally ones who are not English.

Will that happen? Absolutely not. So it looks like we're in store for more crazy calls in the foreseeable future. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms

By Connor Dossi-White
Declan Rice
News

Premier League To Review VAR After Chelsea Controversy

By Melissa Edwards
Lauren James for England
News

Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup

By Melissa Edwards
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy

By Connor Dossi-White
Reece James v Leicester
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White
Declan Rice Wesley Fofana
Match Coverage

Declan Rice Shares His Frustrations With VAR

By Stephen Smith
David Moyes Andy Madley
Match Coverage

David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision

By Charlie Webb