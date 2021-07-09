Pictures: Chelsea Begin Returns to Pre-Season Training

Several members of the Chelsea returned to their Cobham training facility on Friday for the start of pre-season.

After winning the Champions League on May 29 in Porto, the squad went their own separate ways on their holidays to rest and recover ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Many have been in action for their countries on international duty over June and July, but for those who haven't they have made their way back to training to gear up for the upcoming campaign.

Tammy Abraham, Tino Anjorin and Callum Hudson-Odoi were three of the Blues back at Cobham.

Thomas Tuchel and Joe Edwards were also spotted watching a few of the Chelsea players return.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They are also expected to fly to Ireland for a pre-season camp. Tuchel's men are set to play several local sides as they ramp up their preparations for a title challenge.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents," said Tuchel. "Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

