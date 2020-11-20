SI.com
Gallery: Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount all return to Chelsea training ahead of Newcastle clash

Matt Debono

Chelsea started their preparations for their away trip to the north east when they face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Frank Lampard saw the majority of his squad arrive back from international duty, less than 48 hours before they kick-off at St. James Park. 

He was working with around four players during the international break, Lampard admitted on Thursday as he welcomed his squad back to the Cobham training base. 

Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James all returned from England duty, while Hakim Ziyech arrived back after his time away with Morocco.

Kai Havertz returned to the training pitches after his self-isolation period, but Timo Werner wasn't anywhere to be seen on the pictures, neither was Olivier Giroud who scored a brace for France in midweek. 

Thiago Silva was absent as he landed back in the UK on Thursday afternoon following his involvement with Brazil, 

N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta were all involved as were Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori. 

