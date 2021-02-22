Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic involved

Chelsea continued their preparations ahead of the last-16 Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men flew out to Bucharest on Monday afternoon as a European tie against the Spanish league leaders awaits.

They trained at Cobham on Monday which saw Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz train.

Tuchel confirmed the pair would travel to Romania: "I'm very happy that both Kai and Christian are in the group. They trained with us earlier and had no complaints. They will travel with us and they are in the squad for tomorrow."

Thiago Silva trained, although not pictured, but hasn't travelled with the rest of the squad.

"This is a game that is certainly made for someone of Thiago’s quality but unfortunately he is not available. He is training right now, while we are leaving shortly."

What Thomas Tuchel said about Atletico Madrid

"It's a big test physically and mentally. They are a very experienced group, a very experienced club at his level, and an experienced and tough coach to play against. It’s a big test and that’s what we want because hopefully it brings out the best in us.

"We will do it our way, they will do things their way. It's clear what you get when you play Atletico: fighting, experience, and a team with a strong mentality. They are many teams that have experienced that. They are the leads in Spain right now but we have our qualities and the focus is on us."

23-man confirmed travelling Chelsea squad:

Goalkeepers: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Caballero

Defenders: Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Chilwell

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz

Forwards: Werner, Giroud, Abraham

