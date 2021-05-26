Pictures: Chelsea Train Ahead of Champions League Final - Mendy, Kante & Pulisic All Involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side fly out to Portugal for Saturday's final on May 29 against Pep Guardiola's men at the Estádio do Dragão for the all-English final.

He gave his side time off until Wednesday to 'mentally recover' ahead of the big clash, but they returned to the training pitches to begin their preparations for Saturday's showdown.

Any players of note training?

Tuchel received a huge boost on Wednesday when the Blues trained ahead of the final. Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante both trained and were involved with the rest of the squad. They both did a session on their own after the team session as well.

The Chelsea boss was desperate for Mendy to be fit as he admitted on Monday that his condition would be watched throughout the week.

"The latest update is we still have hope that he joins training on Wednesday, that he joins the group," said Tuchel on Monday - his wishes have come true.

"Edou will play if he's fit. And if he's not fit on Wednesday, we will try Thursday, and if not then we will try Friday. We will be reasonable and take responsibility for the decision.

