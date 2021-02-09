Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of FA Cup tie against Barnsley - Christian Pulisic involved, Kai Havertz not seen

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Tuesday ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash against Barnsley at Oakwell on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of FA Cup action when the Blues travel to Oakwell to face the Championship side. 

They managed to get into the fifth round, under then manager Frank Lampard, by seeing off Morecambe and Luton Town, both of which were at Stamford Bridge.

Etz0tyZXEAAbewx

And they remain unbeaten under Tuchel so far, three wins and a draw, and will be keen to extend that run to five games in all competitions and make it four wins in a row. 

Chelsea trained on Tuesday and the whole squad were pictured other than a few.

EtzzUP9XcAIVns7
18
Gallery
18 Images

Christian Pulisic was involved after he missed the win against Sheffield United due to family issues. 

Thiago Silva, as expected, wasn't involved as he continues to recover from a thigh injury which is set to keep him out for at least a couple of weeks. 

But Kai Havertz, who has missed the last two games after a training injury, wasn't pictured training with the rest of the squad which could see him miss out on Thursday once again. 

Timo Werner was involved after sustaining a dead leg during Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday. 

Thomas Tuchel will provide the latest team news in his pre-Barnsley press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

EtzzLghXAAETYhZ
