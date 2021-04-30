Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Fulham clash - Pulisic and Gilmour involved

Chelsea trained at their Cobham training base on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in pole position to finish inside the top four after the narrow 1-0 win over West Ham last weekend.

And they will be looking to get another win over relegation-threatened Fulham at Stamford Bridge to once again boost their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Team News

Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable due to injury. Billy Gilmour is in contention to feature for the Blues.

"No unfortunately, not, Kovacic is still injured. He trained with us, but he's still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he's not available unfortunately.

"All the others are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. Everybody else is available."

He added on Gilmour getting a chance: "Could be tomorrow, but it is not decided yet.

"The last decision is made today so in the evening, the afternoon or maybe tomorrow morning but Billy is in the squad, he was very close to playing the last games some minutes so he is in good shape."

ICMYI: The Gallery of Friday's training session

Tuchel will not be 'mixing up' his squad against Fulham as they prepare for the season run-in.

He continued: "No, Fulham is a good chance to keep our advantage in the league, nothing else. This is the moment where we need to prove to ourselves that we can fully focus on one match.

"There is one match to play tomorrow, and there is no other match tomorrow."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube