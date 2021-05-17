Sports Illustrated home
Pictures: Chelsea Train Ahead of Leicester City Clash - Abraham, Pulisic & Kovacic Involved

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea trained at Cobham on Monday afternoon ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City. 

Thomas Tuchel's side need a win to continue their hopes of finishing in the top four with Liverpool just one point behind the Blues with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

He will be hoping for a reaction from the FA Cup final defeat on Saturday after the Foxes edged a 1-0 win following a stunning 30-yard strike from Youri Tielemans.

Gallery of Monday's training session at Cobham

Tuchel hinted that Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen would return to the matchday squad to face Brendan Rodgers' side in west London.  

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players," said Tuchel on Monday.

"Everyone deserves to be in the squad. We have other guys in the same situation (missing out on squad). This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive to weeks of the season."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

