Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Man Utd clash - Havertz, Pulisic, Mount & Ziyech all involved

Chelsea begun their preparations on Friday for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's sit in fifth place, two points off the top four and six points behind their opponent's United who are currently in second.

Both sides have unbeaten records to keep in tact at the weekend. Chelsea haven't suffered defeat under Tuchel since he took over (W6, D2). While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are yet to lose on the road in the league this season.

It's expected to be a close affair in west London this weekend and Chelsea trained at Cobham on Friday as they geared up for the big fixture.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all trained on Friday.

The only absentee was Thiago Silva who trained on his own. Tuchel confirmed that he would be unavailable for selection on Sunday.

"Thiago cannot play on Sunday. He’s still not ready to return just yet.

"He did an individual session today out on the grass and he felt good. It was a big progress, a big step ahead on that front for him and I hope he can be back in contention for next week.

"Other than Thiago, we have no more injury concerns ahead of Sunday."

Olivier Giroud could lead the line for the Blues but Tuchel refused to reveal his team as he awaits the 'big challenge' for his side.

He added: "We will totally focus on us, what we have to do to win this difficult match.

"There is a lot to do but we are on a good run, and it will be a big challenge to be the first ones to beat them in a Premier League away game."



