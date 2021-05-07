Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Manchester City clash - Pulisic, Ziyech and Abraham all involved

Chelsea finished their preparations on Friday at their Cobham training ground for their Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side travel north on Saturday looking to delay Man City's title party, where a win for Pep Guardiola's men will confirm them as the 2020/21 champions.

It's been a quick turnaround for the Blues after seeing off Real Madrid on Wednesday night to reach the Champions League final where they will face Man City.

Chelsea will have one absentee for the trip. Mateo Kovacic remains out as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

All of the squad other than the Croatian were involved in training on Friday after Tuchel confirmed their availability.

"For sure, [Kovacic] is will be out. Everyone else is available for the match."

Pictures of Friday's training session below:

Thomas Tuchel hinted at Chelsea changes against Man City

He told the media on Friday: "We haven't totally decided yet. We have one day less to recover and it's away game, so we are travelling today and that's a key factor at this time of the season.

"I imagine we'll need some fresh legs and fresh minds, guys who want to show they deserve a chance in a big fixture.

"Whether there will be new stuff tactically I don't know. I haven't decided yet. I have to look at who is available after training today. There is a high possibility we will see some changes."

