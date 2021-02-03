Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Spurs clash - Kante, Ziyech & Pulisic all involved

Chelsea trained at Cobham on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel will get his first taste of rivalry as Blues Head Coach which will come against Jose Mourinho's Spurs side in north London.

The Blues are in good form since the German's appointment, unbeaten in two, and face an out-of-form Tottenham team.

On Wednesday, Chelsea continued their preparations for the London derby which saw N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech both train.

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to select from for Thursday's derby.

However, Tuchel did confirm that Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz are both doubts after they had to withdraw from training despite being pictured above.

"We had two little issues today on the training pitch. It was Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz who went off the pitch with little issues so they are checking issues and doing images right now. It is questionable if they are in the squad for tomorrow. Everyone else is available."

Although it's a blow for Tuchel and Chelsea, Spurs will be without their star man in Harry Kane, who has been fully ruled out by Mourinho due to an ankle injury.

"I think it's not a very optimistic thing to say next week he should be playing, it will be just a consequence of his good evolution.

"So we're happy. We were scared when it happened but next week we play Everton and City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches he should be back."

