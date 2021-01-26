Pictures: Chelsea train for the first time under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea had their first training session under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday evening.

Tuchel was announced as Frank Lampard's successor on an 18-month deal with an option of a further year on Tuesday evening.

He then took charge of his first training session in charge of the Blues in a delayed session at around 6pm at Cobham.

Chelsea play Wolves on Wednesday evening at 6pm [UK], so the Blues have little time to prepare to Tuchel's first game in charge.

Tuchel revealed how happy he was to have signed with Chelsea upon his arrival.

"I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff," said Tuchel.

"We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!"

Marina Granovskaia also commented on the landing of Tuchel and was delighted.

"It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club."

Tuchel will be in the dugout against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

