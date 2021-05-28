Pictures: Chelsea Train in Portugal Ahead of Champions League Final

Chelsea trained at the Estádio do Dragão on Friday evening ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's men trained in Portugal following the press conference which saw the 25-man squad take to the pitch in preparation for the final.

ICMYI: Chelsea training in Porto

What is the team news?

Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit squad after he declared Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante fit for the final.

"It is the best news ever, no injuries and I hope it stays like this until after the training today," said Tuchel on team news.

What else did Thomas Tuchel say ahead of the final?

Chelsea have prepared for all eventualities - Tuchel revealed the Blues have been working on their penalty kicks in case the final goes the distance on Saturday night.

He added: "We always practice penalties when facing a match where it is possible to end in this way. Can we simulate the pressure, the fatigue, the occasion and how it will be tomorrow? No.

"But still we believe we can take care of that, a certain rhythm and habit during penalties.



"Still, we believe that we can take care of some patterns, rhythms and certain habits during penalties which we did.

"Honestly, the penalty shootout was fantastic in terms of quality from the takers, I don't think I ever saw something like this. 20 penalties taken in a row on no miss. They were so well-taken. Let's see.

"We have identified the guys who should take the penalties for us, but in the end, I don't know who is on the pitch. In the end, we need to be well prepared. We will go into it together no matter what happens."

Confirmed 25-man travelling squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

