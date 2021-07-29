Pictures: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount & Chelsea Stars Show Off New 2021/22 Away Kit

Several Chelsea stars have been pictured wearing the new away shirt for the 2021/22 season, after the club unveiled the new kit.

Chelsea released the 'iconic' yellow kit as their away strip for the upcoming campaign.

After launch on Thursday 29 July, pictures were released of the photoshoot with players rocking the shirt, including Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Antonio Rudiger.

'The kit is paired with black to create a striking and impactful design aesthetic. The pinstripe detail is a nod to kits of the past, but are refreshed by the alignment with black, representative of this new era of youthful energy taking over the club,' read a description of the kit by the official Chelsea website.

What has been said?

Mason Mount spoke about the new kit on launch, the only Chelsea player to currently do so, and is confident the Blues can create 'special moments' in the new kit.

"When you look over the years, you always remember the yellow kits on our heroes that made an impact. As players I feel we can do the same and create even more special moments in this new kit!"

The kit is available immediately for supporters, and could be worn as early as Sunday 1 August against Arsenal when they make the short trip across London to the Emirates for a pre-season friendly against Mikel Arteta's side.

