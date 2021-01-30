Pictures: Frank Lampard seen for first time since Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has been seen out in public for the first since hi departure from Chelsea earlier this week.

The 42-year-old was dismissed by Chelsea on Monday after a poor run of results and performances in the Premier League, which left the Blues in ninth place when they parted ways with him.

Lampard's reign after 18 months was brought to an end and he was replaced by the former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel a day later.

It was revealed by the German that Lampard had sent him a message wishing him well in his new role - a classy touch from the Chelsea legend.

And Lampard has been seen for the first time in public since his sacking on Monday at Stamford Bridge - taking a stroll round the streets of London with his dog.

Lampard released a statement following his sacking expressing his disappointment of losing his job, but also the pride he had leading the club he loves most.

"It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

"I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club.

"I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

"I want to thank Mr Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenging times.

"I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

Many Chelsea players showed their gratitude towards Lampard after the club axed him, which also saw his assistant Jody Morris depart the club as well.

