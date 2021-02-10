Pictures: Kai Havertz absent from Chelsea training again ahead of FA Cup tie against Barnsley

Chelsea trained for the final time on Wednesday ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash against Barnsley at Oakwell on Thursday night.

Thomas Tuchel's made their final preparations ahead of the cup tie against the Championship side as they look to progress into the quarter-finals.

Training at Cobham saw the usual suspects involved, however Thiago Silva was the notable absentee as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech both trained on Wednesday with the duo set to start on Thursday.

21 Gallery 21 Images

Youngsters Lewis Bate, Valentino Livramento and Tino Anjorin all trained with the first-team, as did Billy Gilmour who will be pushing for a start.

READ MORE: Venue confirmed for first leg of last-16 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea

READ MORE: Mason Mount will be the future captain of Chelsea and England, says John Terry

READ MORE: Hakim Ziyech to be handed chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress against Barnsley

But Kai Havertz was absent once again. He missed training on Tuesday and wasn't pictured on Wednesday either.

Havertz posted on social media, appearing to be in the building at Cobham. But his current fitness status is unknown after missing the last two games - he did pick up a training injury last week.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Tuchel will make a lot of changes against Barnsley on Thursday to keep his squad fresh and sharp.

"There is a high possibility we see a lot of changes. First of all, everybody who is on the pitch tomorrow deserves to be on the pitch. So there will be guys tomorrow who suffered a little bit from my decisions in the last few games.

"And for us, it's the third away match in a row. We don't want to lose attention, awareness, and intensity in our game.

"So this is the moment for us to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch, and to have the full intensity needed to secure this win. This is what we aim for."

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

READ MORE: Revealed - Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube