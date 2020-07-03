Leaked: Images surface of Chelsea's new 2020/21 away kit

Chelsea have only recently announced their new home strip for the upcoming season and now pictures have surfaced of the Blues' away kit for the 2020/21 campaign.

On Wednesday, the Blues confirmed their new home kit in partnership with Three, who are now their new shirt partner for the next three years.

But Footy Headlines have now released images of what the Blues' new away kit will be, which suggests it will be a 'cobalt pint' of predominately light blue.

Credit: Footy Headlines Credit: Footy Headlines Credit: Footy Headlines Credit: Footy Headlines

The shorts are also the same colour as the shirt, whilst the socks are dark blue.

It will also see the design of the shorts have the 'Pride of London' lettering down the side of each side as seen in the home shirt.

The home shirt is available to purchase from Thursday 9th July through the Chelsea megastore.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube