Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Leaked: Images surface of Chelsea's new 2020/21 away kit

Matt Debono

Chelsea have only recently announced their new home strip for the upcoming season and now pictures have surfaced of the Blues' away kit for the 2020/21 campaign. 

On Wednesday, the Blues confirmed their new home kit in partnership with Three, who are now their new shirt partner for the next three years. 

But Footy Headlines have now released images of what the Blues' new away kit will be, which suggests it will be a 'cobalt pint' of predominately light blue. 

Credit: Footy Headlines
Credit: Footy Headlines
Credit: Footy Headlines
Credit: Footy Headlines

The shorts are also the same colour as the shirt, whilst the socks are dark blue. 

It will also see the design of the shorts have the 'Pride of London' lettering down the side of each side as seen in the home shirt.

The home shirt is available to purchase from Thursday 9th July through the Chelsea megastore. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cesar Azpilicueta looking to bounce back immediately against Watford

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to address the errors made in the defeat against West Ham when they face Watford on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's display after Chelsea's defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard has praised Christian Pulisic after his bright start since the restart for Chelsea despite the Blues losing to West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard questions Chelsea's mentality after 'frustrating' 3-2 defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard was left frustrated on Wednesday evening in east London after Chelsea fell to a 3-2 defeat to relegation-battling West Ham.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea contact representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea are reported to have contacted the entourage of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in order to bring the Serbian to West London in the summer.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Teams: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from east London ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea concede last-minute goal to dent Champions League hopes

West Ham bagged a last-gasp winner to dent Chelsea's hopes of a Champions League qualification spot on Wednesday at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will continue to rely on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has emphasised Mason Mount's importance to the side Chelsea side after the midfielder was brought off at half-time in their recent FA Cup win.

Ben Davies

Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to wear new 2020/21 home strip against West Ham tonight

Chelsea have confirmed they will debut their new home strip in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Ben Davies