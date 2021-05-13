Pictures: Mount and Pulisic Among Chelsea Stars to Show Off New 2021/22 Home Kit

Pictures: Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic Among Chelsea Stars to Show Off New 2021/22 Home Kit

Chelsea released their new 2021/22 home kit on Thursday 13 May and several players have already been pictured in the new strip.

Thomas Tuchel's side will wear the kit for the first time on May 15 at Wembley when they will face Leicester City in the FA Cup final.

The Women's team will then wear the 21/22 kit for their Champions League final clash against Barcelona on Sunday 16 May.

The 60s inspired kit is constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. It is inspired by the designs from the OP Art movement.

"The dynamic blueprint represents energy and vibrancy, synonymous with the new wave that is propelling the club forwards," read the announcement on the official Chelsea website.

And many Chelsea players have been pictured in next season's kit for the first time.

What Mason Mount said

"This shirt is the most eye-catching yet and is so unique from the others I’ve worn. I think it’ll be a big hit with Blues across the globe.

"I feel like it really represents this younger generation rising up the ranks and I love the sustainability behind it. It’s really important to be mindful of our impact on the environment and it’s great to see football leading the way on sustainability."

Where can I buy the kit?

The kit is now available to purchase directly from the Chelsea megastore. Click here to view the new kit.

