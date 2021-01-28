Pictures: Thomas Tuchel's second training session in charge of Chelsea - Mount, Pulisic, Kante & Gilmour all involved

Thomas Tuchel oversaw his second training session in charge of Chelsea on Thursday since taking over as Head Coach earlier this week.

Tuchel arrived at Chelsea on Tuesday night and had a late training session on the evening of his appointment, before their clash against Wolves which ended in a goalless draw on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to his unveiling press conference on Thursday afternoon, Chelsea trained for the second time under Tuchel's watch, which saw the return of N'Golo Kante from a hamstring injury.

Mason Mount, Billy GIlmour, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Reece James were all involved at Cobham ahead of Sunday's match against Burnley in west London.

11 Gallery 11 Images

Tuchel will be pleased to have more time to work with his players to get his ideas and methods across, and will be hoping to bag his first win in charge of the Blues on Sunday.

READ MORE: The message Frank Lampard sent to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel says Mason Mount has 'nothing to worry about' after Wolves omission

His team selection was based on experience against Wolves, a decision Tuchel said was definitely 'unfair' and is looking forward to getting to know his players better.

"First of all that was a totally unfair team selection because I had no reason for any of the players who did not start, why they didn't deserve to start," said Tuchel.

"We are starting from zero with one training session before the game that was excellent. I made the choices for a little bit more experience because I thought that if a club like Chelsea changes a coach, in the middle of the season and the new coach steps in one day before the game, in ninth place, I did not know how it would have affected the young players.

"I went for more experience to put more weight of responsibility on the shoulders of the more experienced players .

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"There were no trust issues and if you know my reputation I will push every youngster to be ready and I saw in training today, zero doubts that we have 20 or 21 players that are ready to play for Chelsea and in games for us.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's January transfer plans

"You should not read too much into it. We have to get to know each other and, in the middle of the season, that was the reason. Nothing else."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube