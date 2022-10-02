Skip to main content
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal

IMAGO / PA Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal

The striker took three matches to get on the scoresheet.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon thanks to an equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a stunner from Conor Gallagher but the win wasn't the only talking point. 

Aubameyang opened his Chelsea account on his Premier League return from a nodded down ball by Thiago Silva, before swiveling near the penalty spot and firing it into the bottom corner of Vicente Guaita's net. 

The former Arsenal captain has now revealed that helping his side to the victory was only part of his joy after scoring his debut goal for the Blues. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace

"When you are a striker, you are always looking for your first goal so to score early into my career at Chelsea is a huge relief. Thiago told me to go inside [the defender] because he thought Reece was going to play long," he told Chelsea FC

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So I went inside, I turned my body and I used the defender a little bit to create some space and then I managed to find the corner. It was what I like to call a ‘striker’s finish’!

"It was a really tough game but I think we had control of things and to get the win, I think it’s a great job from all the team."

Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James vs Crystal Palace

Graham Potter will be hoping that the effort signals a rich career for his Gabonese striker and pushes his team to continue to repair the damage done from their opening fixtures. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Bethany England vs Juventus
News

Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

By Melissa Edwards
Millie Bright vs Wolfsburg
News

Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

By Melissa Edwards
Theo Hernandez
News

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side

By Connor Dossi-White
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Is A Fan Of Brighton's Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett
Ben Chilwell
News

Graham Potter Speaks On Ben Chilwell's Return To Full Fitness

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Graham Potter Shares His Post-Match Thoughts After His 2-1 Victory Over Crystal Palace

By Connor Dossi-White