Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday afternoon thanks to an equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a stunner from Conor Gallagher but the win wasn't the only talking point.

Aubameyang opened his Chelsea account on his Premier League return from a nodded down ball by Thiago Silva, before swiveling near the penalty spot and firing it into the bottom corner of Vicente Guaita's net.

The former Arsenal captain has now revealed that helping his side to the victory was only part of his joy after scoring his debut goal for the Blues.

"When you are a striker, you are always looking for your first goal so to score early into my career at Chelsea is a huge relief. Thiago told me to go inside [the defender] because he thought Reece was going to play long," he told Chelsea FC.

"So I went inside, I turned my body and I used the defender a little bit to create some space and then I managed to find the corner. It was what I like to call a ‘striker’s finish’!

"It was a really tough game but I think we had control of things and to get the win, I think it’s a great job from all the team."

Graham Potter will be hoping that the effort signals a rich career for his Gabonese striker and pushes his team to continue to repair the damage done from their opening fixtures.

