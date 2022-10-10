Skip to main content
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

IMAGO / PA Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has responded to a leaked video of him speaking about Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal came to an abrupt end after the player was late home from a trip to France. The club captain had a couple of breaches with punctuality at the club, and in the end was stripped of the captaincy.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January of this year, but his career never really took off. Upon arrival at Barcelona, he was caught on video speaking about Mikel Arteta, stating he could not handle big players.

The Gambian striker today apologised for his words.

This is the video in question and the content of it for context relating to Aubameyang's tweet, he was less than complementary about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to Twitter today to speak on the video that was leaked, and had this to say about the incident.

"Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 Now full focus on tomorrow".

Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologised for a video of him slating 

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season, and the situation doesn't read well for Aubameyang in the context of things. The Gambian striker will be expected to put the antics behind him tomorrow, as Chelsea play AC Milan.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino

By Dylan McBennett