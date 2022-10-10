Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Arsenal came to an abrupt end after the player was late home from a trip to France. The club captain had a couple of breaches with punctuality at the club, and in the end was stripped of the captaincy.

Aubameyang moved to Barcelona in January of this year, but his career never really took off. Upon arrival at Barcelona, he was caught on video speaking about Mikel Arteta, stating he could not handle big players.

The Gambian striker today apologised for his words.

This is the video in question and the content of it for context relating to Aubameyang's tweet, he was less than complementary about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to Twitter today to speak on the video that was leaked, and had this to say about the incident.

"Aware there is a video out that was recorded just after I arrived at Barca. At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6 Now full focus on tomorrow".

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season, and the situation doesn't read well for Aubameyang in the context of things. The Gambian striker will be expected to put the antics behind him tomorrow, as Chelsea play AC Milan.

