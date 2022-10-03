Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks Ahead Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against AC Milan

After a late winner from Conor Gallagher on the weekend, Chelsea now turns their attention to the Champions League where they face AC Milan.

Chelsea look to welcome to Italian champions to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Blue's third game of the group stage.

IMAGO / PA Images

Graham Potter's side will look for their first win in this year's competition after losing the first game 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb and drawing 1-1 to RB Salzburg in the new manager's first game in charge.

In a recent interview with Adam Newson from Football London, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke about the upcoming match.

Aubameyang said: "Maybe we will get our first three points at home. I think this is really important – if we want to qualify we have to win the game.

"These two games are key and we will have to show character like we did against Crystal Palace on Saturday and win those two games."

Coming into this fixture AC Milan is set to miss the likes of Theo Hernandez, Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic due to injury which will be a big loss for the Italian side.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Gabonese forward will look to score goals in back-to-back games after getting his first Premier League goal with Chelsea in the 2-1 win over Patrick Vieira's side.

Chelsea will play the return fixture six days later after facing Wolves on the weekend who has just sacked their manager Bruno Lage.

Read More Chelsea Stories