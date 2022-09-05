Skip to main content

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Spotted Travelling With Chelsea Squad

Chelsea's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could potentially make his debut on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues were drawn into Group E of this year's Champions League group stage where they will join Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and RB Salzburg. 

Chelsea is set to take on Dinamo Zagreb over in Croatia for their first fixture in the Champions League this season. 

Stadion Maksimir

Both sides have never met before, so it will be the first time Chelsea will play the Croatia side. 

Earlier today Thomas Tuchel's side looked to board their plane to fly over to Croatia, deadline day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was spotted and is thought to be travelling with the Blues team. 

The Gabonese international joined the club on transfer deadline day this summer for a fee of £6.5 million which also included Marcos Alonso joining Barcelona. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona

During negotiations for Aubameyang, the 33-year-old and his family were involved in a robbery out in Paris which saw the player suffer a fractured jaw in the process. 

Despite his new injury Chelsea still signed the ex-Arsenal forward and sent him over to Milan to get a special mask fitted in order for Aubameyang to return to playing football as soon as possible. 

If all has gone well, Aubameyang could potential make his official Chelsea debut tomorrow night against the Croatian champions starting his career in Blue.

