September 17, 2021
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of London Derby

Praise for the Blues.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has hailed Chelsea in the build up to Sunday's Premier League clash between the two London sides. 

Thomas Tuchel's Blues make the short trip across the capital at the weekend to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. 

Chelsea remain unbeaten so far this season, winning three and drawing one and currently sit in second place behind Manchester United in the first. 

Tottenham on the other hand head into the derby off the back of a dismal 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace as Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher shone against the Lilywhites at Selhurst Park. 

Spurs will be looking to bounce back this weekend while Chelsea will be hoping to continue their charge of good results to keep their spot near the top of the league table. 

It's set to be Harry Kane versus Romelu Lukaku, the battle of the forwards on Sunday. The latter is in fine form since his return to England having netted four in four in all competitions. 

And Hojbjerg is wary of the threat that Chelsea pose but had a message for the Blues too ahead of Sunday's encounter. 

What was said?

Speaking to Spurs TV, Hojbjerg said: "Chelsea is a fantastic team. They have shown with their results and with the investments they have made they have done incredible.

"We are there, we are ready, we are playing at home in our beautiful stadium with our fans, let's says putting all the pressure they can put, and we'll do the same on the pitch and we're ready for a massive fight."

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of London Derby

