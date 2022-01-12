'Played With Fire' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Victory vs Spurs

Skip to main content
'Played With Fire' - Thomas Tuchel Unhappy Despite Chelsea's Carabao Cup Semi-Final Victory vs Spurs

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he felt his side were playing with fire against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Blues came out 1-0 winners in north London but gave away several chances to Spurs in the match.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Tuchel gave an honest verdict on his side's performance.

imago1008930438h

He said: "We started okay, good. We controlled the match, had big chances, were in the lead. We played with fire. We allowed chances from easy and sloppy mistakes."

Chelsea saw VAR save them as two penalties were overturned before Harry Kane's equaliser was ruled out for offside.

"We were lucky to not give a penalty away for absolutely no reason, overconfidence. We started well in second-half but the same happened. Lack of focus, overconfidence - I don't know," Tuchel continued.

Read More

"Suddenly we need luck to not have another penalty with a VAR decision, a little offside. We can play much better, we need to play much better if we want to really deserve results." 

imago1008970602h

The German encouraged his side to do better, he concluded: "We played well over long phases but we need to do better."

Up next for the Blues is a trip to Manchester as they face Pep Guardiola's Man City in the Premier League on the weekend, sitting second, behind City in the table.

A win would see Tuchel's side go seven points behind the Citizens.

