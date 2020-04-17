Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

Matt Debono

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from England and is on the verge of making a move across the channel this summer. 

Gabriel has become a regular in the Lille side this season after building on his impressive spell towards the back end of the 2018/19 campaign, after an injury at the back saw him slot in and get his chance. 

Here's everything you need to know about Gabriel Magalhaes:

----------

Age: 22-years-old

Nationality: Brazilian 

Position: Central Defender

Height: 6ft 3

Preferred foot: Left

---------

2019/20 Statistics

Appearances:

Ligue 1: 24

Champions League: 6

Coupe de la Ligue: 3

Coupe de France: 1

The 22-year-old has shown his dominance at the back, winning 64 per cent of all aerial battles. 

Athletic and a presence at the back, attention on Gabriel from the Premier League is hardly surprising.

----------

Lille president Gerard Lopez has admitted that he expects Gabriel to make a move to a 'really big club' sooner rather than later, stating that he is close to joining one club. 

"It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out," Lopez said to Sky Sports. "We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.

"He’s an absolute machine, so to me, he’s well on his way – if not this year – to potentially a really big club. I’m certain he’s on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point." 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Matt Debono

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies

André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

Matt Debono