Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from England and is on the verge of making a move across the channel this summer.

Gabriel has become a regular in the Lille side this season after building on his impressive spell towards the back end of the 2018/19 campaign, after an injury at the back saw him slot in and get his chance.

Here's everything you need to know about Gabriel Magalhaes:

Age: 22-years-old

Nationality: Brazilian

Position: Central Defender

Height: 6ft 3

Preferred foot: Left

2019/20 Statistics

Appearances:

Ligue 1: 24

Champions League: 6

Coupe de la Ligue: 3

Coupe de France: 1

The 22-year-old has shown his dominance at the back, winning 64 per cent of all aerial battles.

Athletic and a presence at the back, attention on Gabriel from the Premier League is hardly surprising.

Lille president Gerard Lopez has admitted that he expects Gabriel to make a move to a 'really big club' sooner rather than later, stating that he is close to joining one club.

"It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out," Lopez said to Sky Sports. "We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.

"He’s an absolute machine, so to me, he’s well on his way – if not this year – to potentially a really big club. I’m certain he’s on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point."

