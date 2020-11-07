SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Playing for Chelsea is a dream right now, says Ben Chilwell

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell says it's a dream playing for the club right now following their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chilwell bagged the Blues second after they came from one nil behind to comfortably beat the Blades in west London.

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (26)
(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

He has been a revelation since making the £50 million move from Leicester City this summer, and the England international admits it is a dream playing for Frank Lampard's side.

"I couldn't ask for more really," said Chilwell. "It's a dream at the moment playing for Chelsea, for myself. 

"Running forward and having the likes of Hakim [Ziyech], Reece [James] on the other side who want to cross, it's perfect for me. 

"I'm getting told constantly in training by the staff and manager to get at the back post, and hopefully this season I can get a few more goals there."

Chilwell's goal wasn't intentional as he looked to have just ran into Hakim Ziyech's cross, but the left-back remained happy with another goal to his tally.

"Like I've said I've been told to get at the back post and we've actually worked on that a lot. Hakim cutting in, crossing it to the back post and Timo or I being there. 

"Although I didn't know much about it at the the time, I'll take it and it's another goal so I'm happy."

