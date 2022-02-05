Plymouth Boss Steven Schumacher Praises Chelsea Attitude Following Tough FA Cup Tie

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher took the time, after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, to praise some of the home side players for their attitude after the game.

The League One side travelled to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and put the Blues through a difficult 120 minutes of football that nearly resulted in a penalty shoot out.

Plymouth went ahead first through Macaulay Gillesphey but, thanks to goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, the home side took the win.

Speaking after the game, Schumacher had nothing but praise for a select few Blues players for their attitude following the clash.

"I spoke to Mason Mount and a couple of their (Chelsea's) players who were top class to us and complimented us on how organised we were," he said, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella. "I am pleased with that."

The away side went ahead in the eighth minute, much to the home side's surprise, and caused Chelsea several problems throughout the game.

Plymouth's defence in particular the Blues found very difficult to break down, despite taking 41 shots on goal after extra time.

With 72% possession and 20 corners after 120 minutes of game time, Blues fans hoped to put more away on the day but Schumacher's side defended strong and stopped Chelsea putting too much of note together.

Plymouth were awarded a penalty within the last five minutes of game time and it looked like a penalty shoot-out was inevitable, but Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped the away side from equalising as the home side took the win.

