Plymouth Eyeing 'Performance to Be Proud of' in FA Cup Tie Against Chelsea

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has expressed his desire for his team to put on a performance that Plymouth fans can be proud of when they face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides are set to face off in their fourth round FA Cup tie on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as Plymouth will look to pull off an upset.

With Chelsea already in the final of the Carabao Cup, and amongst the top three in the Premier League, they will be the clear favourites for the tie.

imago1008856600h

Speaking at a press conference this week, Schumacher was questioned on how his side should set out to beat the Premier League giants.

"I'm not sure," he joked, as quoted by the Plymouth Herald. "Look, you are right, they are a top, top team. They are European champions and they have been flying in the Premier League as well.

Read More

"We know we are going there as massive underdogs, we will go there though and try to be organised and try to put a game plan together, and stay in the game as long as possible. and put a performance on that our fans can be proud of."

imago1009379984h

In their road to the fourth round, Plymouth have fended off the likes of Rochdale and Birmingham.

However, they are currently not enjoying their best spell of form, having picked up just four points in their last four games in League One.

With Chelsea fresh from a winter break, Thomas Tuchel's side will undoubtedly look to put on a performance of his own in front of the home fans.

