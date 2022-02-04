Plymouth Make Jordan Houghton Selection Hint Ahead of FA Cup Tie vs Chelsea

Jordan Houghton is expected to start for Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon against his former side Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round, boss Steven Schumacher has hinted.

The 26-year-old spent 16 years at Chelsea after joining the club at the age of six, but he was released in 2018 and currently plays his football with the League One side.

Saturday will be the first time Houghton has returned to Stamford Bridge since his departure, and the midfielder could make his first ever senior appearance at the stadium of the club of where his footballing journey all started.

That decision of whether or not he starts in west London will be left with Schumacher.

Speaking to the media ahead of the cup tie, the Plymouth boss made a heavy hint that Houghton will start in the midfield after telling him to focus on putting in a good performance on what will be a special day for the Blues academy graduate.

"Jordan has come all the way through the Chelsea academy. He left at a similar age to when I left Everton as well so didn't really make it in the first team," Schumacher told the media, as quoted by Plymouth Herald.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"He will have been looking forward to this day forever in his career. 'I just wish one day I get a chance to go back there and play' and he has got wish.

"You are right, Jordan has just got to go and try and play his normal game. He has been one of our best players all season, he's really consistent, he has only missed a few games - one through suspension and one through an injury.

"He's a big, important player for us. I don't want him to go there and try and do anything different to what he usually does. He just wants to experience it, enjoy the day - I'm sure all his family and his friends will be made up to watch him play at Stamford Bridge. I just want him to put a good performance in."

