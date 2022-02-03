Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Plymouth Boss Steven Schumacher: Facing Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Is a 'Daunting' Prospect

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed how he feels ahead of his fourth round FA Cup tie with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The League One side have beaten both Rochdale and Birmingham in their last two cup ties to reach this stage of the competition.

Coming up against Chelsea's team will be Schumacher's side's toughest test yet as the away side will look to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge.

imago1008857270h

Speaking at a press conference this week, Schumacher revealed how he feels to be facing a top level Premier League side managed by Thomas Tuchel.

"Yeah, a bit daunting to be honest," he told the media, as quoted by the Plymouth Herald, "but, again, it's a fantastic experience to go up against somebody of Thomas Tuchel's calibre as a manager in what will be my 10th game in charge. It's great."

Read More

"I'm under no illusions it's going to be a difficult afternoon but I just want to try and embrace it and enjoy it as best as possible."

When asked about whether he studies Tuchel's game, Schumacher he didn't hold back his praise for the European champions' coach.

imago1009379984h

"We analysed them like we do for every team. You know a little bit more about them because they are a Premier League team.

"I know how good of a coach Thomas Tuchel is. I know Anthony Barry, who is on his coaching staff, and, yeah, it's going to be a real tough task, but just being able to compete against them and look back and say that I have done that, fantastic. I hope it's not the last time."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008857270h
News

Plymouth Manager Steven Schumacher Reveals Facing Thomas Tuchel And Chelsea is a 'Daunting' Prospect

18 seconds ago
imago1002915333h (1)
News

Jordon Houghton Makes Chelsea Admission Ahead of Plymouth Argyle FA Cup Tie

45 minutes ago
imago1009337517h
News

'We've Got a Good Relationship' - Declan Rice on Childhood Idol at Chelsea, John Terry

1 hour ago
imago1009489358h
News

Frank Lampard Reflects Back on 17 Months as Chelsea Manager Ahead of New Everton Job

2 hours ago
imago0035581837h
News

Petr Cech Bids Fond Farewell to Joe Edwards Who Has Linked Up With Frank Lampard at Everton

3 hours ago
imago1008934178h (2)
News

Mendy, Rudiger, Silva, Jorginho, Gallagher & Tuchel: Chelsea Dominate Nominations List at 2022 London Football Awards

3 hours ago
imago1009024026h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pursue Interest in Stuttgart Left-Back Borna Sosa With Ben Chilwell Absence

4 hours ago
imago1009370457h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel's Revised Chelsea Squad Confirmed for Remainder of 2021/22 Premier League Season

4 hours ago