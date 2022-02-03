Plymouth Manager Steven Schumacher Reveals Facing Thomas Tuchel And Chelsea is a 'Daunting' Prospect

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has revealed how he feels ahead of his fourth round FA Cup tie with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The League One side have beaten both Rochdale and Birmingham in their last two cup ties to reach this stage of the competition.

Coming up against Chelsea's team will be Schumacher's side's toughest test yet as the away side will look to cause an upset at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Schumacher revealed how he feels to be facing a top level Premier League side managed by Thomas Tuchel.

"Yeah, a bit daunting to be honest," he told the media, as quoted by the Plymouth Herald, "but, again, it's a fantastic experience to go up against somebody of Thomas Tuchel's calibre as a manager in what will be my 10th game in charge. It's great."

"I'm under no illusions it's going to be a difficult afternoon but I just want to try and embrace it and enjoy it as best as possible."

When asked about whether he studies Tuchel's game, Schumacher he didn't hold back his praise for the European champions' coach.

"We analysed them like we do for every team. You know a little bit more about them because they are a Premier League team.

"I know how good of a coach Thomas Tuchel is. I know Anthony Barry, who is on his coaching staff, and, yeah, it's going to be a real tough task, but just being able to compete against them and look back and say that I have done that, fantastic. I hope it's not the last time."

