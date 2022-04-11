Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Potential New Chelsea Owners Want Marina Granovskaia to Stay Amid Upcoming Takeover

Potential new owners of Chelsea Football Club want club director Marina Granovskaia to stay at the west London side amid their upcoming takeover. 

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, with a takeover set to be completed in the next few weeks. 

Various parties made their intentions to buy the club known, and four bids have been shortlisted for the next stage of the process as Chelsea await their new owners. 

imago1010578226h

According to The Athletic, it is believed that those still in the race to buy the club would like Granovskaia to stay at Chelsea once the takeover has been completed.

Whoever makes a successful purchase of the World and European Champions are set to make an offer to the director in the hopes that she stays at the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However she is yet to have given any commitments to the bidders ahead of the takeover, and therefore 'the new owner and Granovskaia will have to reach a decision' upon completion of the takeover.

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading bids for Chelsea.

imago1010567957h (1)

Recent reports have suggested that it is 'very much a four horse race' for the club, with the next deadline of April 14 approaching.

The aforementioned bidders have been improving their offers for the Blues, and a new owner could be in place by May.

Chelsea will present their preferred offer to the UK Government on April 18 as the process approaches its final stages.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Try Against Real Madrid Despite 'Not the Biggest Chance'

By Nick Emms17 minutes ago
imago1006534596h
News

Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi Out of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt40 minutes ago
imago1011111429h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Real Madrid - Four Out and Cesar Azpilicueta Returns

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011109300h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits 'Task Does Not Change' as Chelsea Are 'Probably Not' Alive in Real Madrid Tie

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1008319212h
News

Canoville Confirms He Has Spoken to All Four Chelsea Bidders Following Pagliuca Call

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011109191h
News

'We Are Capable' - Marcos Alonso Provides Chelsea Fans With Hope Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Jago Hemming13 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Chelsea Takeover Battle Remains 'Four Horse Race' Ahead of Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011172603h
News

Marcos Alonso Opens Up on Chelsea's Poor Form in Back-to-Back Losses

By Jago Hemming14 hours ago