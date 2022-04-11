Potential new owners of Chelsea Football Club want club director Marina Granovskaia to stay at the west London side amid their upcoming takeover.

The Blues' current owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of March, with a takeover set to be completed in the next few weeks.

Various parties made their intentions to buy the club known, and four bids have been shortlisted for the next stage of the process as Chelsea await their new owners.

According to The Athletic, it is believed that those still in the race to buy the club would like Granovskaia to stay at Chelsea once the takeover has been completed.

Whoever makes a successful purchase of the World and European Champions are set to make an offer to the director in the hopes that she stays at the club.

However she is yet to have given any commitments to the bidders ahead of the takeover, and therefore 'the new owner and Granovskaia will have to reach a decision' upon completion of the takeover.

Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca are all leading bids for Chelsea.

Recent reports have suggested that it is 'very much a four horse race' for the club, with the next deadline of April 14 approaching.

The aforementioned bidders have been improving their offers for the Blues, and a new owner could be in place by May.

Chelsea will present their preferred offer to the UK Government on April 18 as the process approaches its final stages.

